Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

CHYHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 37,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,327. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

