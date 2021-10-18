CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.

CIX traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.78. 161,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.79. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$26.99.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

