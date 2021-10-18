CIBC Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.60

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

