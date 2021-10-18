CIBC Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. National Bankshares upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.51.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$15.44 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.