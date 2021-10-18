Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.70. 991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,778. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $419.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

