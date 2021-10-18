Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 177,375 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,034 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period.

Shares of ISD opened at $16.37 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

