Citigroup Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

