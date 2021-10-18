Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,121 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 350.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

