Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,260 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 348.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,753,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $5,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

