Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $666.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

