Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,581 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

