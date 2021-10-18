Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $309.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.66. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $325.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 418.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,712.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.