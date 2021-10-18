Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landstar System by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $162.39 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.