Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13,008.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 109.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $661.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $654.45 and its 200-day moving average is $671.77. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $537.82 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.