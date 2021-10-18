Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

