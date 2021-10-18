Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Colfax by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

