Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 540,551 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540,551 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $30.21 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

