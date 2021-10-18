Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.62.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

