Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,209. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

