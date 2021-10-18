Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of CDXS opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

