Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $141.13. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 547.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

