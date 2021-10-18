Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

