Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMA opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

