Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 863,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $20,507,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $13,934,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.