Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,805 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.07 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.