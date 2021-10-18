Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $142.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $149.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

