Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

