CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,280 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of CommScope worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $12.13 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

