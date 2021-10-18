Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,547. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

