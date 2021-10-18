Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 153,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. Research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 539,438 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth about $4,496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

