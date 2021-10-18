Compound Price Reaches $303.24 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $137.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $303.24 or 0.00496263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

