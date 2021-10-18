COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other COMSovereign news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in COMSovereign during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMSovereign by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMSovereign by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

