Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comstock Resources traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.65. 38,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,032,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

