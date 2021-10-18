Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CCNTF stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Concentric has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
About Concentric
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.