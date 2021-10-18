Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCNTF stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Concentric has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

About Concentric

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

