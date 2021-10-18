Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) & Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Head to Head Analysis

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Confluent and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 9 5 0 2.36 Black Knight 0 2 7 0 2.78

Confluent currently has a consensus price target of $46.99, suggesting a potential downside of 29.77%. Black Knight has a consensus price target of $96.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Black Knight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Confluent.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Confluent and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $236.58 million 73.64 -$229.83 million N/A N/A Black Knight $1.24 billion 8.99 $264.10 million $1.90 37.41

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent N/A N/A N/A Black Knight 19.67% 12.05% 5.15%

Summary

Black Knight beats Confluent on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

