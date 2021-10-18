Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 1,746,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Conformis by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 373,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.