Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

