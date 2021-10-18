ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.1% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 308,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

