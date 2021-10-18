Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.