Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 65,300 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Vedanta accounts for approximately 6.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.33% of Vedanta worth $43,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

