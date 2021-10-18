Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. International Seaways makes up approximately 0.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,405. The company has a market cap of $494.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

