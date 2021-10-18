Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

