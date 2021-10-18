Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cosmos stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Cosmos has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.
Cosmos Company Profile
