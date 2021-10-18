Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cosmos stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Cosmos has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

