CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $297,343.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 14% against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $297,343.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

