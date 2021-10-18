Cpwm LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,547,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $537,907,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 380,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.02. The company had a trading volume of 276,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.73. The stock has a market cap of $927.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.