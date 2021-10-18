Cpwm LLC Acquires 361 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.88. 5,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,776. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

