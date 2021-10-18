Cpwm LLC Purchases 3,381 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.33. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,907. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

