Cpwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cpwm LLC lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 7,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,668. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.