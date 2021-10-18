Cpwm LLC Sells 6,787 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,913,000 after acquiring an additional 116,434 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 16,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,059. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

