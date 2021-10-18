CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $138.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.10 million and the lowest is $128.50 million. CRA International reported sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $189,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRAI stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. 47,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $110.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.